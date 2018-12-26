Traffic Alert: Crash involving semi blocking traffic in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) - There was a crash involving a semi Wednesday morning in Hopkins County.
A viewer sent us photos of the scene and tell us it involves a semi and a black car.
They say it’s on I-69 near the Mortons Gap exit.
The viewer says southbound traffic is blocked, but northbound is moving normally.
We’re told the semi is being moved out of the way now.
We have reached out to Kentucky State Police and Kentucky Transportation officials, but we weren’t able to get more information.
We’ll let you know when we hear back.
