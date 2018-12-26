Police block Chinese court where rights lawyer to be tried

In this Feb. 2015, photo released by Li Wenzu, Wang Quanzhang, left, and his wife Li Wenzu poses for a photo with their son at a park in eastern China's Shandong province. About two dozen plainclothes police are stationed Wednesday Dec. 26, 2018, outside a courthouse in northern China as the trial of Wang, a prominent human rights lawyer was expected to unfold. Wang is among more than 200 lawyers and legal activists who were detained in a sweeping 2015 crackdown. The advocate for the banned Falun Gong meditation sect was charged with subversion of state power in 2016. He has been held without access to his lawyers or family for more than three years. (Wang Quanxiu via AP) (AP)