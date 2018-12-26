New year, new security rules for Owensboro Judicial Center

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - New security changes will go in effect on after the start of the new year.
The changes, which begin Jan. 7th, 2019, are not going to impact a lot of people. But, they may add a couple of minutes to your wait time while they introduce the new rules.
The rules really are focus on people that come on with steal toe boots or belts on. If the alarm sounds when you walk through while wearing these items, you may have to turn around and go back through the metal detector again.
The changes also effect people who may not have had to go through the metal detector before.
Whether they be mail personnel, preachers, social workers.
Everyone must got through the detectors.
“Only attorneys judges employees of the building law enforcement that are there for on duty purposes are the only ones that are waved around,” explains Major Barry Smith.
Officials say these security changes have nothing to do with the incident that happened earlier this month with an inmate escaping from this building.
They are hoping these changes will decrease the amount of smaller weapons that are getting into the building.
