Movie theaters stay busy on Christmas

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - In Evansville today, some people spent their Christmas day away from home at the movies. With the movie theater being one of the only businesses open on Christmas Day, it made for a good spot to spend Christmas with the family.
Showplace Cinemas East was a busy place today, as many families chose to spend a few hours watching a movie. You would not necessarily think that the movie theater would be a popular spot on a holiday, but as it turns out, many families in Evansville, like the Klines, had the same idea.
“We’re going to see Mary Poppins because it was a family favorite and we didn’t have any plans really for Christmas accept hanging out at home. So we decided to come see a movie together and we are joining some other friends here too,” said the Kline Family.
Dalton Simpson has worked here at the theater for 8 years, and he says Christmas Day is always busy.
“Oh yeah, on Christmas Day, we are one of the only things open. So it is a good place for the family to come and spend some time together on the holidays because there is not much else to do,” said Simpson.
Simpson says that they typically sell around 2,000 tickets on Christmas Day, and many shows were sold out today.
Christmas and the day after Christmas when people have been getting their gift cards and are excited to see all the new movies we have playing. Pretty much anything that we’ve got is selling out. We’ve got movies for the kids, Mary Poppins, the Grinch, so something for everybody," said Simpson.
But if you’re like the Kline family, you can have Christmas just about anywhere, if you’re surrounded by family.
“We were like, let’s go and do this together! As I said, as a big family, you know instead of sitting around at home, we decided to come see the movie today," said the Klines.
