Mild Temps; Rain Thursday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Bright skies will carry into Wednesday with frost developing. A few slick spots on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses. Behind southerly winds, temps will surge into the lower 50’s under partly sunny skies. Breezy this afternoon with skies becoming mostly cloudy.
An area of low pressure will be filled with rain along with isolated thunderstorms. Due to a missing cold front, the severe weather threat will be low. After the rain, breezy and mild on Friday as high temps remain above normal in the mid to upper 50’s.
Cooler air returns over the weekend with a chance for rain or a rain/snow mix Sunday and again on New Year’s Day. With high temps above freezing, little to no accumulation expected.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.