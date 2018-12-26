Man appears in court after being linked to underwear theft

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - 32-year-old Aaron Otto of Newburgh faced a judge on Wednesday.
Otto was originally arrested after his finger prints linked him to numerous sexually obscene notes on the cars of women on USI’s campus. Those fingerprints also helped connect Otto to a 2014 burglary case.
Officials say Otto reportedly entered a woman's home while she was away and stole more than 30 pairs of her underwear.
Otto was arrested in Washington, Indiana and is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.
His bond was set for $40,000, or $4,000 as well as a no-contact order.
He’s due back in court February 6th.
