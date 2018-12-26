Kwanzaa officially underway; community celebration planned for 6 p.m.

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Tuesday marks the start of Kwanzaa.
The holiday is traditionally celebrated the week between Christmas and New Years.
Here in Evansville, the Soul Writers' Guild hosts a community celebration. It starts Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Evansville African American Museum.
Each night of Kwanzaa, organizers light a candle in remembrance of a key principal to hold and cherish throughout the upcoming year. Wednesday’s principle is unity.
Thursday’s celebration is from 2-4 p.m. at the Evansville Boy’s and Girl’s Club. On Saturday, the celebration will be held at Zion Missionary Baptist Church from 12-2 p.m.
All of these events are free to the public.
