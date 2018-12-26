Hustle, bustle of holiday shopping season continuous

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The days following Christmas could be just as busy for stores as it is leading up to Christmas.
The hustle and bustle of Christmas shopping doesn’t stop the day before Christmas. In fact it continues even more the days following.
Many families were just out spending quality time with their families.
A lot of shoppers were making their returns, of course they didn’t want to show loved ones they were returning gifts, which we understand. But for most it was about starting a new tradition.
“With starting our new tradition we’re going to have lunch together and then probably go to a couple more stores,” shopper Sandy Thomas explains.
And of course getting some good deals on those post Christmas sales.
“Lights, snowmen, some of the Halmark snowmen when they’re on sale,” explains shopper Terry Davis.
Many stores are marking their Christmas items down today to get them off the shelves.
Target is marking Christmas items 50 percent off, while Kohl’s is marking it 70 percent off. Of course the best deal of the day was quality time with loved ones.
“The most important part is just for us to spend quality time together,” states Thomas.
