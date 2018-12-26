Dubois Co. to be part of housing survey

DUBOIS CO., IN (WFIE) - A Bloomington based non-profit group will be conducting a housing study in the county.
Regional Opportunity Initiatives will head the study that includes 11 southern Indiana counties. The purpose of the study is to find out from local governments as well as members of the community what types of housing options are needed to fill vacant job openings.
Much of the study will come from information gathered in public meetings, as well as community surveys.
“Well right now there’s thousands of jobs that are open that can’t be filled because there aren’t the people there to fill them," explains Neil Elkins, Housing Services Director. "We’re trying to attract a workforce to the area, but we need to understand what type of housing that workforce is going to need.”
If you would like to participate in the survey, click the following link: Indiana Uplands Housing Needs Assessment.
