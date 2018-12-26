Arkansas man arrested in connection with Henderson Co. kidnapping case

HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) - A man is facing charges in connection with a Henderson County kidnapping case.
The sheriff’s office says the charges are from a November 25 incident in the 500 block of Lovers Lane in which 23-year-old Lillyanne Caraway and her two small children were forced into a vehicle and taken to Perry County, Arkansas.
After the initial kidnapping report, the sheriff’s office says Caraway told them she left on her own and was not being held against her will.
But, now, according to the sheriff’s office, 20-year-old Trevor Hardwick, of Guy, Arkansas, has been extradited to the Henderson County Detention Center on kidnapping charges.
Hardwick is set for a court appearance Thursday morning.
