An adorable reaction to balloons is spreading Christmas joy

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We hope you all had as much holiday joy as four-year-old Nolan did when he opened his gift on Christmas Eve.
The video of his reaction was posted on Facebook by Katie Peters who lives in Illinois.
It's of her nephew who lives in Evansville. Nolan's mom shared the video with us, saying all he wanted for Christmas was ribbon, yarn, and ballons. So far, the video has nearly 14-thousand views.
Nolan was so excited, he mostly just said “Oh wow” and “It’s so beautiful.”
Those who commented on the video couldn’t get enough of it. Many said his joy is contagious.
