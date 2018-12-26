Alert for gusty winds Thursday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We are on Alert for gusty winds and a few non-severe thunderstorms Thursday. A Wind Advisory goes into effect for most of the Tri-State at 3 a.m. and continues until 3 a.m. Friday. Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph with occasional gusts as high as 40 mph will be possible.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy but mostly dry with low temperatures in the mid 40s.
Scattered showers will make their way through the Tri-State Thursday morning, but a round of heavier rain with gusty winds and lightning possible will arrive around midday and move from west to east as we go through the afternoon. Despite the rain, high temperatures will be unseasonably warm in the upper 50s to near 60°!
The rain will become more scattered Thursday night. Showers and a few storms will still be possible into the early morning hours of Friday, but most of Friday will be dry. Temperatures will not change much, dropping in the low 50s Thursday night before climbing into the low to mid 50s Friday.
Due to an unsettled weather pattern to our south, a few isolated showers will be possible this weekend, but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will turn more seasonable with highs in the low to mid 40s and overnight lows in the low 30s.
Another round of scattered showers will move in New Year’s Eve. It looks like that will be mostly rain, but it is possible a few snowflakes could mix in early Monday morning or late that night. Behind that system, our temperatures will take another dip, and highs will be in the upper 30s for the start of 2019.
