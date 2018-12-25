2-year-old battles rare condition

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Orion Bays has spent half of his life at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. The two-year-old was born with a rare metabolic disorder that affects his liver, but he recently received a transplant that has changed his life.
Carey Broerman is Orion’s Grandmother. She said, “What you see is what you get. This is him 90 percent of the time.”
Orion was born with a condition known as OTC. The deficiency is rare and it affects his liver which has caused him to live most of his life away from home.
“Right after he was born and discharged from the hospital every month for about a week long we were at visits up at Riley’s for a week long because of ammonia levels they had to get him under control,” said Broerman.
Orion smiles now because he received a liver transplant last year that has changed his whole path in life. Broerman said, “Since the transplant we’ve done better. Since about a year after transplant we’ve done way better. He gets to stay home a lot more now.”
When he is not home, he is usually at Riley Hospital in Indy. “Life for Orion is visits up at Riley about three to five times a month. He goes up there every other Friday,” said Broerman.
The changes post-transplant are dramatic
Before his transplant Orion couldn’t eat solid foods. Now he can and in recent months he’s made huge improvements. Broerman added, “He just learned how to sit.” Something Orion is most proud of.
