Shoppers buy last minute gifts before Christmas Day

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -The pressure was on for some last minute Christmas shoppers. Many people were out shopping to get their gifts just in time for the big day tomorrow. Some shoppers who were out and about today are definitely guilty of procrastinating, some shoppers may have had no choice but to shop today due to circumstances, but then there are others who say there is a method to the madness.
Stores and shopping centers have been busy all holiday season, and the steady business continued today just hours before Christmas Day. Nathan Beasley stopped in Kohl’s this afternoon to do some last minute shopping for his family, and you could say his procrastination was strategic.
“You know what, especially just thinking about it, if you want to get something better, I think this is a good time to do it! Because the deals really are the best right now,” said Beasley
Kohl’s staff says that today was not as busy as what it has been recently, but still, folks like Beasley filled stores all around Evansville to try and find a meaningful gift.
“I have been over at Men’s Warehouse, and then this morning at Cracker Barrel of all places. I found like the perfect gift for my brother. I had not been able to get him something yet. That worked better than a gift card I think,” said Beasley.
For others like Kelsea Ryan, travelling to see family for the holidays made it hard to get shopping done before Christmas Eve.
“We’re from California. So we drove all the way over here and during that process, we didn’t have enough time to go to the store," said Ryan.
Many stores close early on Christmas Eve, and Ryan tells me that she had a difficult time finding stores that were open late.
“If you’re going to, do it early! Before seven! Because most places are still open and less bus," said Ryan.
Many stores like Kohl’s will be Kohl’s will be closed on Christmas Day, but employees say they will be busy right after the holiday with all kinds of shoppers bringing in return items.
