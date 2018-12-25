MSD driver had ‘multiple prescription drugs’ in system before crash that killed detective

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man accused of crashing into an LMPD officer's cruiser and killing her admitted to "taking multiple prescription drugs," according to his arrest report.
Roger Burdette, 60, was arrested after he allegedly failed a field-sobriety test following Monday’s crash on Interstate 64.
LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht, 32, a seven-year veteran of the force, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash took place on I-64 east between Ninth and Third streets, just under the Belvedere in downtown Louisville. The investigation that followed kept the busy corridor closed for about 10 hours on Christmas Eve.
Mengedoht was conducting a traffic stop in the far right lane when Burdette, and MSD employee driving an MSD truck, slammed into the rear of the LMPD cruiser she was sitting in at the time.
“(Burdette) made no attempt to avoid collision with police vehicle causing it to strike a (third) vehicle,” the arrest report said.
LMPD officers from other divisions have stepped in to cover holiday shifts for Mengedoht’s grieving co-workers or others who are helping the family.
WAVE 3 News has learned that Burdette was arrested on a DUI charge back in 1998, but he pleaded that case down to a reckless operation charge and paid a small fine.
Burdette is now charged with murder and operating under the influence, and is being held at Metro Corrections on $200,000 cash bond.
