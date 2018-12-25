Inmates get free video calls for Christmas to see their family

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - The inmates at the Henderson County Detention Center received a special gift for Christmas. The got the chance to see their family members and talk with them.
The inmates were very grateful to get free video visits Christmas Day and a lot of them were able watch their kids as they opened their gifts.
Each video lasts for 15 minutes. Inmates passed the tablets around the room and yelling merry Christmas as they gasped at the presents people showed them through the tablets.
The inmates really took advantage of this opportunity to talk and spend time with their friends and loved ones.
Jailer, Amy Brady, said these visits are so important and can really change the inmates perspective.
“But it gives them, um, a reason. It gives them a reason to get their life together, want to get out, and become a productive member in society,” said Brady.
Free video visits and messaging ends Christmas Night .
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.