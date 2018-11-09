Finding family through DNA kits

Yet, in April of this year, everything changed when we noticed I had a close match with someone named Michael Baker. What did a close match mean? Mike wasn’t sure either. He admits he was skeptical at first. "I was sure it was one of those emails that I get on a regular basis from Nigeria saying I’ve just been awarded $62 million! I was sure that’s what it was. And I kind of laughed it off. I was skeptical. But then, once I recalled the story, It’s gotta be. We’re a match!”