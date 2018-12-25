EMS makes Christmas bright while working during the holidays

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - For some of us, work is the last thing on our minds Christmas day.
But for EMT Cody Brummet, Christmas day for the past 3 years has been spent at AMR in Evansville.
“It’s better than any other job because I get to show up and make a difference in someone’s life. Especially on Christmas when you can really help somebody,” said Brummet.
With every dispatch call, he never knows how he will be needed.
“You never know what you’re gonna show up to. You have the little ole lady that called and was feeling depressed that family didn’t come see her or someone who’s hurt and really needed our help,” said Brummet,
No matter what holiday it is, or how long the shift may be, EMS always tries to make spending the day away from family and friends as joyful as they can.
“We’re a pretty tight knit family we like to share food with each other if there’s a holiday or special event. We try to make it as good as we can” said Brummet.
But even though the food and helping others makes it worth while.
Cody says he can’t wait to go home and spend Christmas night with his wife and watch his daughter open her gifts.
“She’s waiting for me to be off work to open the ones from Santa. We opened our family presents early,” said Brummet.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.