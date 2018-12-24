USI students celebrate the holidays together

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - For a lot of us, today is all about spending time with our friends, family, and the ones we love.
But, for international students at USI, today looks a little different.
“Right now, its been three years since I’ve seen some of my siblings so that’s a long time considering that I spent my whole life with them,” said Jean Marie
Jean Marie is over 8000 miles away from his family.
“I was a refugee in Zimbabwe before I got the scholarship to come to USI. I didn’t really know what i was going to do in college,” said Jean Marie.
When I got the scholarship it was a relief for my parents, kind of a game changer for our future. Now I’m expecting a better future for myself."
For Jean Marie, the holidays back home are filled with food and family, but celebrating at USI looks a little bit different.
“So instead of spending the day by myself, I get to spend it with my friends, have a good meal,” said Jean Marie.
Every year the office of International Studies and President Ronald Rochon make it a tradition to make sure no one has to be alone during the holidays.
“It’s an exciting moment when they do this Christmas lunch with us every year. It just makes me feel at home and feel included,” said Jean Marie
Food, Laughter, and stories filled the table as smiles swept across everyone's faces.
“All of sudden, you find out these two are people with family’s inspirational goals that are similar to ours. Maybe different languages and cultures, but were all one people,” said USI President Ronald Rochon
Jean Marie is studying mathematics, computer science, and economics. His goal is to get back home to Zimbabwe, and bring the greatest Christmas gift of all.
"In a couple years I will go back to Zimbabwe and be able to impact lives there. Cause I’ve come a long way to be here and I know there are a lot of people who depend on me to. I want to go back and be able to give back to those people who support me,” said Jean Marie.
