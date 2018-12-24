Tri-State teen overcame painful surgery at Riley Hospital

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Evan Noble, a Tri-State teen, has overcome one of the most painful surgeries at Riley Hospital.
His survival is inspiring his whole family, especially his two brothers, who have the same condition he does. It’s the love of Evan Noble’s family that has helped push him through.
Evan Noble has battled with sunken sternum. “I couldn’t inhale air and keep it in as well as I could whenever my chest was sunken," said Evan.
Evan, and his two brothers, were diagnosed with sunken sternums. So far, Evan has had the biggest battle after having the second most painful surgery at Riley Hospital for Children.
“It just got to the point where even walking up the steps couldn’t be done without breathing hard,” said Noble.
To help lift his sternum Evan had a 13-inch steel bar placed in his chest. Evan’s mom says his brothers have been by him every step of the way.
“I remember when we returned from the hospital. There was a picture of Collin with his hand, and he thought about putting it shoulder, but he was afraid he was going to hurt him so his hand is just there mid-air," said Laura Noble, Evan’s mom.
Evan had the bar removed from his chest once the doctors realized the bar had done it’s job. "He had some x-rays done and basically he had outgrown the bar,” said Evan’s mom.
Despite the Noble’s boys' diagnosis, they’re thankful they all get to be home this holiday season.
Throughout the whole process, Evan saw tremendous support, not just from his family, but also the community.
He was recognized at the LPGA Championship at French Lick in October. Evan and his brothers formed lasting friendships with the LPGA players who are continuing to be in Evan’s life.
