Town of Santa Claus wants input on updated comprehensive plan

SANTA CLAUS, IN (WFIE) - If you live in Santa Claus, your input is needed.
Town officials say they are working to update their comprehensive plan.
The plan is a guide for future decision making and is required to help get grants.
Officials say the Town of Santa Claus Comprehensive Plan was adopted nearly 25 years ago, and many things have changed.
A survey to gather information has been prepared by Morley & Associates and is available now for all town residents to access online.
You can also pick up a copy at the Town Hall, The Christmas Lake Village Office, or the Community Center.
The survey will close January 31, 2019 at 4:00pm.
