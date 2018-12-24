Salvation Army close to reaching their goal

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Monday is the last night to donate to the red kettle.
Representatives from the Salvation Army say they are very close to reaching their goal of $270,000 for this holiday season.
They say they had a donor come forward and agree to match all red kettle donations for two Saturdays. That money will go a long way to helping local families who rely on the Salvation Army’s services all year around.
“All of the dollars that we raise, this is not just a Christmas campaign this is our annual campaign which is very vital to everything that we do so we’re very grateful to the community and I thank you so much for helping us to make our goal. Without you we couldn’t help those that we help,” said
If you wish to donate click here, or you can head over to the Salvation Army on Fulton Avenue and make a donation there.
