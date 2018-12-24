Police: Henderson man hides gun holster in his underwear after chase

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - A Henderson man is facing a dozen different charges after a short police chase.
Police say they tried to pull over 36-year-old Daniel Lindsey around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at Powell and Atkinson Streets.
Officers say Lindsey would not stop and ran two stop signs before jumping out of a moving car and trying to run away.
He was caught a short time later. Police say he was wearing a gun holster, but didn’t have a gun.
Officers searched the area and say they found a handgun that came back stolen.
They say Lindsey took off the holster and hid it in his underwear on the way to jail.
His charges include evading police, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, driving on a suspended license, driving without insurance, no registration plates, reckless driving, and resisting arrest
