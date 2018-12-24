Mostly sunny Christmas Eve

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Black ice may cause bridges and overpasses to become slick early this morning, especially in areas that saw any sort of snow accumulation yesterday. Areas of patchy fog and frost are also possible, so just give yourself a little extra time and travel with caution this morning.
After this chilly start to the day, the rest of Christmas Eve actually looks pretty nice with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and plenty of sunshine.
Our clouds will begin to increase again this evening, and very light scattered rain and wintry mix are possible late tonight into Christmas morning as temperatures fall into the low 30s.
It looks like any precipitation we see on Christmas will probably be just drizzle or flurries and will likely taper off by midday. Tuesday afternoon looks partly cloudy but dry with high temperatures in the mid 40s.
The second half of the week will be much warmer with high temperatures in the low 50s Wednesday and low 60s on Thursday! However, rain is also likely Thursday, and we may even get a few thunderstorms with lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds, but no severe weather is expected at this time. That rain will move out Friday morning, and next weekend looks dry with high temperatures falling back into the low 40s.
