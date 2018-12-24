Local church lends helping hand with growing congregation

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Hills Church in Evansville has grown pretty quickly with close to 1,000 people at their services on a weekly basic. With that large number of people, they’ve been able to effect some positive change this holiday season.
When pastor Patrick Garcia thinks of the rapid growth of The Hills church, he almost can’t believe it.
“I just didn’t think a church like this was possible and yet God has just shown up in a huge way,” said Garcia.
With the church’s rapid growth and large numbers, they decided to use that large number to bring Christmas to those in need.
“We have been having people, for weeks, bring in Christmas presents. We have delivered box after box after box of Christmas presents. Yesterday, we found needy families who were involved with the church and personally went out,” said pastor Rick Kyle.
With the help of the congregation, several families in need had Christmas come early as church leaders delivered gifts. After Christmas, they want to extend a helping hand to single mothers by providing free oil changes every month.
“Our people are so incredibly dialed in. You know, they are buying into the whole community mindset. They are buying into, what can we do for the world around us. It has been incredible and I am so proud of our people. I could not love them more, or be more proud of them," said Kyle.
Garcia says that the best is yet to come for this church. But that their mission this holiday season was clear.
“We just wanted to bless families, bless children to have a Christmas that maybe otherwise they wouldn’t be able to have,” said Garcia.
