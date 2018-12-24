Henderson man arrested after running from police

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - Henderson Police Department say they tried to stop a driver at Powell and Atkinson Streets. The driver, Daniel Lindsey, didn’t pull over.
Officers say he ran through two stop signs, then jumped out of the car and ran, but police say they caught him quickly.
Officers say they noticed Lindsey had a gun holster, but no gun. They searched the area and found a stolen gun.
Lindsey is now facing charges for the stolen gun, running from police, and reckless driving.
