Haynie’s for the Holidays a success

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Funk in the City finished their first Haynie’s for the Holidays event on Sunday with their free lunch and toy drive.
Hundreds of donations were given over the past few weeks.
Each child was able to pick out free toys and get them wrapped for the holidays. Markers, games, and stuffed animals were all under the tree.
Sauced catered a free lunch for everyone keeping the smiles big and the stomachs full.
They even raffled off 10 new bikes to children this morning leaving a lot of smiling faces on both kids and parent faces.
Funk in the City plans to make this a yearly event.
