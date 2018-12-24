Folsomville Church moves forward

FOLSOMVILLE, IN (WFIE) -It’s been only a week since Folsomville United Methodist church suffered an electrical fire.
Today, they focus not on what they lost, but what they have.
“The church is the people it’s a family. How we cope with adversity and how we rise above it and continue on is what we’re doing today” said Poland.
Music director Bob Poland decided to open up his home today so that the church could continue its services and celebrate their reason for the season.
“Makes me feel very fortunate that the lord has blessed me to be able to provide”said Poland.
The old heated piano shop was filled with Christmas carols and praises this morning as the members reflected on the things they were thankful for and the memories they have.
"It had a lot of sentimental value for some folks who have been there for years whose grandparents attended "said Poland.
The church is not sure what will happen in the future. but they want all to know that this isn't the end, but a beginning.
“When the Lord closes one door he opens another as a church family wherever we are together that’s the church” said Poland.
The church plans to continue to meet at Polands home until a decision on their next steps have been made.
Folsomville united Methodist church is still waiting to hear from the united Methodist church board on what their options are for the future.
