Evansville father had Christmas gifts stolen from truck

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville father says his truck was broken into and his kids' presents stolen.
Christopher Byard says he keeps the gifts in his truck so the kids don’t find them in the house.
He says around 3:00 p.m. Sunday, he went to check his truck and found that someone had jimmied the lock and had taken the gifts.
He says he doesn’t understand why someone would want to ruin the holidays for an innocent child.
“I don’t know why it would go through their head to steal a kids gifts. I mean, I have other audio stuff and everything else in my truck and they could have took that and I wouldn’t have cared. I mean that’s a low thing. The kids didn’t do anything to them whatsoever and but yet they’re wanting to ruin a kids holiday," said Christopher Byard.
If you have any information on the theft, please call the Evansville Police at 812-436-7896.
