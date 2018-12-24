Cross Eyed Cricket holds community meal

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Cross Eyed Cricket held it’s community meal at 3 p.m. Monday.
The restaurant tells us this is their way to give back to the community that supported them throughout the years.
“Our customers are the best, not only at the Comfort, but the CEC, we love our community, love the customers that come in support our businesses and it’s just a way for us to pay it back, pay it forward and a way to say thank you,” said Maria Tudela, manager at Cross Eyed Cricket.
The meal included baked chicken, homemade mashed potatoes, and homemade chicken and dumplings.
