USI Announces 2019 Hall of Fame Class

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana Department of Athletics is pleased to announce the selection of the 2019 USI Athletic Hall of Fame class that will be inducted during homecoming week in February. The class of seven individuals was selected by a nine-member USI Athletic Hall of Fame Committee. Any Screaming Eagles fan was eligible to nominate student athletes or teams on the 10th anniversary of their last season of competition, or a coach/administrator who has been separated from the Department of Athletics for two years. Special individuals (e.g., Varsity Club members) also were eligible for nominations as well.This year’s class includes Laura Ellerbusch Schnur ’07 (Volleyball, 2002-05); Kristen Eickholt Lichtensteiger ’08 (Softball, 2005-08); Dennis Humphrey ’92 (Baseball, 1990-91; Men’s Basketball 1987-90); Paul Jellema ’07 (Men’s Cross Country/Track, 2005-08); Matt Keener ’05 M'12 (Baseball, 2003-06); Greg Orr ’95 (Baseball, 1991-94); and Tom Rehl ’87 (Men’s Cross Country/Track 1982-86). “I continue to be amazed by the amount of outstanding student-athletes and teams this University has had,” said USI Director of Athletics Jon Mark Hall. “The Class of 2019 truly represents our growing tradition here at USI. The seven individuals that will be honored in February are truly worthy of this extraordinary honor. I know that the entire USI community is proud of this class and what it accomplished while at USI.”In addition to the induction of the Hall of Fame Class of 2019, USI is inducting Marvin Smith and Jim Will, Sr., into the Athletic Hall of Distinction for contributions to the success of the University’s varsity programs.