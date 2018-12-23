USI Announces 2019 Hall of Fame Class

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana Department of Athletics is pleased to announce the selection of the 2019 USI Athletic Hall of Fame class that will be inducted during homecoming week in February. The class of seven individuals was selected by a nine-member USI Athletic Hall of Fame Committee. Any Screaming Eagles fan was eligible to nominate student athletes or teams on the 10th anniversary of their last season of competition, or a coach/administrator who has been separated from the Department of Athletics for two years. Special individuals (e.g., Varsity Club members) also were eligible for nominations as well.This year’s class includes Laura Ellerbusch Schnur ’07 (Volleyball, 2002-05); Kristen Eickholt Lichtensteiger ’08 (Softball, 2005-08); Dennis Humphrey ’92 (Baseball, 1990-91; Men’s Basketball 1987-90); Paul Jellema ’07 (Men’s Cross Country/Track, 2005-08); Matt Keener ’05 M'12 (Baseball, 2003-06); Greg Orr ’95 (Baseball, 1991-94); and Tom Rehl ’87 (Men’s Cross Country/Track 1982-86). “I continue to be amazed by the amount of outstanding student-athletes and teams this University has had,” said USI Director of Athletics Jon Mark Hall. “The Class of 2019 truly represents our growing tradition here at USI. The seven individuals that will be honored in February are truly worthy of this extraordinary honor. I know that the entire USI community is proud of this class and what it accomplished while at USI.”In addition to the induction of the Hall of Fame Class of 2019, USI is inducting Marvin Smith and Jim Will, Sr., into the Athletic Hall of Distinction for contributions to the success of the University’s varsity programs.
2019 USI ATHLETIC HALL OF FAME CLASS
Laura Ellerbusch Schnur ’07 (Volleyball, 2002-05): Schnur was a 2004 AVCA All-American, a four-time All-Region, and three-time All-GLVC performer during her four seasons. She also was a AVCA National Player of the Week and Academic All-District. Schnur remains ranked first in hitting percentage, seventh in total blocks and block assists, and eighth in kills all-time at USI.
Kristen Eickholt Lichtensteiger ’08 (Softball, 2005-08): Lichtensteiger graduated cum laude after being a four-year starter at third base. She ranks number one all-time in doubles (including the single-season record) and remains ranked ninth all-time in hits and runs; sixth in home runs; and tied for third in RBIs. The three-time All-GLVC and two-time All-Region player also earned a pair of Academic All-District honors.
Dennis Humphrey ’92 (Baseball, 1990-91; Men’s Basketball 1987-90): Humphrey was a two-sport player for USI (basketball and baseball), earning preseason All-American honors for baseball in 1991. He finished his baseball career ranked eighth all-time in batting average and held the all-time record for home runs until 2018. Humphrey also is second in shutouts and ranks 14th all-time in ERA. In basketball, he is 32nd all-time in scoring and 13th in rebounding.
Paul Jellema ’07 (Men’s Cross Country/Track, 2005-08): Jellema was one of USI’s top competitors between 2005 and 2008, earning four-All-American awards (two in cross country, one in indoor track, and one in outdoor track. He also was the NCAA II Great Lakes Region Outdoor Track & Field Male Athlete of the Year in 2007. He also earned five All-GLVC honors, while winning three individual GLVC titles and one GLVC relay championship.
Matt Keener ’05 M'12 (Baseball, 2003-06): Keener was a two-time first-team Academic All-American (USI’s first two-time first-team performer) and four-time Academic All-GLVC student athlete. He also was a three-time All-GLVC performer as a pitcher, outfielder, and infielder. Keener ranks ninth all-time in slugging percentage; 14th in total bases; 14th in RBIs; tied for 13th in home runs; 23rd in hits; tied for 22nd in runs scored. He also had a 3-3 mark and a 3.88 ERA in 34 games on the mound.
Greg Orr ’95 (Baseball, 1991-94): Orr was one of USI’s most consistent right-handed pitchers to ever play for the Eagles. He was a first-team All-GLVC performer in 1994 and was named a Player to Watch by Collegiate Baseball in 1994. He finished his career as USI’s all-time winningest pitcher and remains ranked third all-time. Orr also ranked second in complete games and fifth in strikeouts and innings pitched. He was a member of USI’s first back-to-back 40 win teams and appeared in three NCAA II Tournaments with the Eagles and also was a part of the staff that won the GLVC title in 1993.
Tom Rehl ’87 (Men’s Cross Country/Track 1982-86): Rehl was a member of the cross country and track teams from 1982 to 1986 teams. He was a top-10 runner in the GLVC, finishing second in 1984 and 1985, while earning All-America honors after finishing 25th at the 1985 NCAA II National Championships. He continues to hold USI marks in the 1,000 yards, Mile, and 1500m.
