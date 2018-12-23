Thunderbolts Lose a Close One, to the Havoc

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WFIE) - With Ed Minney still on call-up in Wichita and with Braeden Ostepchuk starting every game since, the Thunderbolts turned to emergency goaltender Aaron Taylor who signed a standard contract today making him eligible to start tonight’s game. Taylor would stand on his head, making 42 saves on 44 Huntsville shots, as the Bolts would come up just short once again, 2-1.
Down 2-0 going into the third period, the Bolts would put together a strong third period, outshooting Huntsville in the period 15-11. Tyler Howe scored his first goal of the season on the power play from Eric Salzillo and Brandon Lubin at 7:32, however that would be all the Bolts could muster, as Evansville fell to the Havoc, 2-1.
For Evansville, Howe had the lone goal, and Taylor made 42 saves in his first SPHL game. The Thunderbolts have a few days off for Christmas before heading to Quad City on Friday, December 28th, and then returning home to take on the same Storm on Saturday, December 29th, at the Ford Center. You can get tickets at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com and at the Ford Center Ticket Office
