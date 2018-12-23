Thunderbolts Lose a Close One, to the Havoc

For Evansville, Howe had the lone goal, and Taylor made 42 saves in his first SPHL game. The Thunderbolts have a few days off for Christmas before heading to Quad City on Friday, December 28th, and then returning home to take on the same Storm on Saturday, December 29th, at the Ford Center. You can get tickets at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com and at the Ford Center Ticket Office