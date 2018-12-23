Sheriff’s office: Fingerprints link Newburgh man to 2014 burglary

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A man was connected to a 2014 cold case by his fingerprint, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies arrested 32-year-old Aaron Otto, of Newburgh, after his fingerprint linked him to numerous sexually obscene notes on vehicles on the campus of the University of Southern Indiana. We're told those vehicles belonged to young women.
The fingerprints collected from the notes also helped connect Otto to a 2014 burglary case.
Deputies say Otto reportedly entered a young woman's home while she was away and stole over 30 pairs of her underwear.
Otto was arrested in Washington, Indiana and was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of burglary and theft.
His bond is set at $5,000.
