Owensboro man arrested after chase

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Daviess County Sheriff deputies and the Kentucky State Police arrested 25-year-old Deonte Holland, of Owensboro, after a pursuit.
According to the KSP, Daviess County Sheriff deputies were patrolling the Highland Court area in Owensboro around 1:00 a.m. Sunday when they tried to stop a red 2011 Nissan Sentra, driven by Holland, for suspicion of driving under the influence.
They say Holland had multiple warrants out for his arrest and he fled from the deputies.
The chase was on Highland Court where a KSP trooper was. They say Holland looked like he was going to crash into the trooper head-on, but swerved onto the city sidewalk, dodging the trooper and continued to drive away.
The news release says the trooper assisted in the pursuit and took the lead. When Holland turned onto Wing Avenue, the trooper performed an maneuver with his cruiser that caused Holland to spin sideways to a stop.
According to the news release, the trooper and the deputies used their cruisers to block-in Holland’s car before he was arrested without incident.
Holland was taken to the Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro.
