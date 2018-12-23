Mostly sunny Christmas Eve

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A mix of rain and snow moved through the Tri-State earlier today, and some portions of western Kentucky even picked up some light snow accumulation! That has all moved off to our east now, and the clouds will also begin to clear as we head into the overnight hours.
Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s under those mostly clear skies. That means black ice may form and cause bridges and overpasses to become slick late tonight and early Monday morning, especially in areas that saw any sort of accumulation today. Areas of patchy fog and frost may also develop tonight, so just give yourself a little extra time and travel with caution tonight and tomorrow morning.
After that chilly start to the day, Christmas Eve actually looks pretty nice with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and plenty of sunshine.
Our clouds will begin to increase again Monday evening, and scattered rain and wintry mix are possible late Monday night into Christmas morning as temperatures fall into the low 30s.
It looks like any precipitation we see on Christmas will be very light and scattered, probably just drizzle or flurries, and will likely taper off by midday. We expect little to no impact from that system, but we will continue to monitor it closely. Tuesday afternoon looks mostly cloudy but dry with high temperatures in the mid 40s.
The second half of the week looks much warmer with high temperatures in the low 50s Wednesday and low 60s on Thursday! However, rain is also likely Thursday, and we may even get a few thunderstorms with lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds, but no severe weather is expected at this time. That rain will move out Friday morning, and next weekend looks dry with high temperatures falling back into the low 40s.
