COIN provides Christmas for local families

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Coalition of Inner City Neighborhoods held Christmas at the C.K. Newsome Community Center.
It was a day many children look forward to but not all would have this opportunity if it weren’t for the coalition.
Children often have a long Christmas wish list this time of year. On Saturday, many local children were able to check some items off of their lists.
“Well I have teared up several times! And to see the kids just literally dancing off to the side as they have come through and picked up,” said volunteer Mary Allen.
The event was put on by the Coalition of Inner City Neighborhoods. CEO Federick Cook has been involved with the event for almost two decades.
“After they talk to Santa, they’ll get a toy, they’ll get cookies, they’ll get fruit, a soft drink, candy, and also mittens and gloves,” said Cook.
Cook says the items today were donated from local politicians and businesses. But he says he always likes to look out for the kids this time of year.
“I love it! I love it, you know, to see a smile on the kids face, it lights my day. It really does. It is all about the kids. That is what it is all about,” said Cook.
Many volunteers tell us that they have seen the joy this event brings every year, and that it is a blessing to be involved.
“I think everyone, especially every child, deserves a little something this time of year, this holiday season. And I think these things help remind us that it is important to give so that we can enable everyone to have some of that joy around the holidays," said Allen.
