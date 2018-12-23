Christmas gifts stolen from home in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A Evansville woman left her home, on the 2000 block of East Columbia Street, Saturday night around 8:00 and when she returned Sunday morning around 10:30 she noticed the gifts under her Christmas tree had been taken.
The victim believes the suspect broke into her home through a kitchen window. The victim said the window was secured with a piece of wood, but when she returned home the piece of wood was in the kitchen sink.
Police are investigating. If you have any information please contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-435-6194.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.