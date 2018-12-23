Cardinals and Reds Caravans Coming Back to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Athletics will welcome the 2019 Cardinals Caravan to the Physical Activities Center Sunday, January 20 at 6 p.m. The caravan, presented by Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance, offers St. Louis fans a chance to talk baseball and meet current players and Cardinal Alumni (attendees will be announced at a later date).Admission is free with unlimited seating and doors open at 5 p.m. Log on to StLCardinals.com for more information. The first 400 children (15 and under) through the door on the day of the event will receive a free Autograph Ticket which guarantees one autograph from each current and former player. Due to high demand, autographs will only be available for children 15 and under.
Also, the Reds caravan will once again return to town, and they are coming, just two days before the Cardinals, on Friday, January 18. As they have in year’s past, the Cincinnati contingency will be inside Eastland Mall. No word on who will be coming for the Reds, or for the Cardinals, but both teams will send players and team personnel. It will no doubt, be a fun weekend for baseball fans of both the Reds and Cardinals, as spring training will be just over a month away, come mid-January.
