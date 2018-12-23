Cardinals and Reds Caravans Coming Back to Evansville

Also, the Reds caravan will once again return to town, and they are coming, just two days before the Cardinals, on Friday, January 18. As they have in year’s past, the Cincinnati contingency will be inside Eastland Mall. No word on who will be coming for the Reds, or for the Cardinals, but both teams will send players and team personnel. It will no doubt, be a fun weekend for baseball fans of both the Reds and Cardinals, as spring training will be just over a month away, come mid-January.