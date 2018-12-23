Butcher shops busy right before Christmas

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Many families like to prepare dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, which makes for lots of busy work at places like the Old Fashioned Butcher Shop in Evansville.
Owner Christ Baumgart told us that they see around 400-500 customers per day around Christmas and it is their busiest time of year.
They have close to 150 orders to fill every day, not including customers that walk-in.
Baumgart said they have all hands on deck over the next few days to make sure they have food ready for their customers.
The shop will remain open until 1:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
