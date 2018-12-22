Navy father meets son for first time

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR/CNN) - A U.S. Navy sailor and father got to meet his newborn son for the first time Friday.
Nicholas Pender met his 5-month-old son, Oliver, in Norfolk, VA.
Pender had been deployed for the last seven months on the guided missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham.
The ship returned to Naval Station Norfolk Friday.
Pender said he’s seen pictures of Oliver over the last five months, but getting the chance to hold and look at him is a "great feeling.”
Copyright 2018 WTKR via CNN. All rights reserved.