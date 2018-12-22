Last minute shoppers bear Evansville traffic

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The only holiday-colored lights to see traveling along the Lloyd Expressway are stoplights.
Finding a parking spot is like finding a needle in a hay stack over on Evansville’s east side.
The Lloyd Expressway and Burkhardt Road? Even more packed.
It was entertaining talking to shoppers, powering through it.
“I feel like you’re always hitting stoplights, everywhere you go,” said one shopper at the east side Wal-Mart.
“I avoid the Lloyd,” another shopper chimed in.
Some drivers even say they steer clear of certain roads this time of year.
“I take the back roads," a shopper said.
“It’s crazy, the traffic is crazy," said Octavius Dotson, who lives in Evansville. "I mean, did you see it when you were trying to come in from Sam’s Club? I mean, good grief.”
According to AAA, one third of Americans will travel this holiday season, which is a record number. AAA says 112.5 million travelers are taking to the skies and streets from Saturday to New Year’s Day. AAA says the low gas prices are fueling the record holiday travel.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.