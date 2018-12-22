LAPD investigates revenge porn scandal within department

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/CNN) - A revenge porn scandal is rattling the Los Angeles Police Department.
A female detective had an extramarital affair with a fellow officer but when it ended, she said he sent her intimate photos to other officers to embarrass her.
She is now taking the issue to court.
"She feels mortified and embarrassed and afraid to return to work," said attorney Lisa Bloom, describing the emotional state of her client Ysabel Villegas.
Villegas is a detective for the department’s crime and homicide unit.
Bloom said Villegas is now on stress leave after she ended her 5-year affair with LAPD Officer Danny Reedy.
Villegas says that after she broke up with Reedy, he sent out intimate photos of her that he took without her permission.
"She left a number of times. She felt that she had to go back because of the threats. She ultimately left him then those photos were distributed to other LAPD officers, a sergeant and even a lieutenant. She said people were making very derogatory comments as they were being circulated," Bloom said.
Bloom said Reedy was an abusive boyfriend.
"That it was very abusive relationship physical assault hitting her in head," she said.
Villegas is married to now-retired Assistant Chief Jorge Villegas who suddenly took retirement after news broke of a sex scandal of his own.
He was reportedly being investigated for allegedly having an affair with a subordinate.
Bloom says she filed a restraining order Friday to have the photos destroyed.
The hearing was postponed.
The Villegas couple apparently reconciled their relationship.
