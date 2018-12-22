Henderson police officer suspended

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - A Henderson Police officer has been suspended for four months after his city-issued firearm was stolen from his unlocked vehicle.
We first told you about the theft in November when Vanderburgh Sheriff's deputies reported Officer Ryan Meredith's rifle and ammunition were taken.
A hearing was held today with the City of Henderson Board of Commissioners.
They say Officer Meredith is suspended for four months and his pay will be reduced for violating the city’s employee manual.
