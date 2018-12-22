Granddaughter works to save Barry Goldwater photo collection

In this photograph taken in 1935 by Peggy Goldwater, entitled "Portrait of the Artist as a Married Man," Barry Goldwater smiles and poses with his camera at Coal Mine Canyon between Tuba City and the Third Mesa in northeastern Arizona. The late Sen. Barry Goldwater’s granddaughter is working to preserve the thousands of images of Arizona landscapes and Native Americans that he created over his lifetime. Twenty years after the Republican icon’s death, Alison Goldwater Ross has formed a foundation to digitize and repair the images. (AP Photo/Peggy Goldwater/Courtesy of the Barry & Peggy Goldwater Foundation) (Peggy Goldwater)
By ANITA SNOW | December 22, 2018 at 8:06 AM CST - Updated December 22 at 8:13 AM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The late Sen. Barry Goldwater's granddaughter is working to preserve the thousands of images of Arizona landscapes and Native Americans that he created over his lifetime.

Twenty years after the Republican icon's death, Alison Goldwater Ross has formed a foundation to digitize and repair the images. Some already digitized photographs were featured in this month's special edition of Arizona Highways magazine.

They will also be showcased next month in an exhibit at Western Spirit: Scottsdale's Museum of the West.

The foundation was launched with funding from the Salt River Project, a water and power provider that supports local arts and culture. Three institutions that hold parts of the archive are helping with digitization.

Most of Goldwater's images are black and white photographs made with view cameras.

Alison Goldwater Ross, the granddaughter of former Arizona Sen. Barry Goldwater who is trying to save and digitize her grandfather's photographic archive, poses for a photograph as she unpacks some of her grandfather's framed photographic work at Scottsdale's Museum of the West Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, in Scottsdale, Ariz. The late senator's photographs will be on display in an exhibit next month at the museum. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Alison Goldwater Ross, the granddaughter of former Arizona Sen. Barry Goldwater who is trying to save and digitize her grandfather's photographic archive, smiles as she unpacks some of her grandfather's framed photographic work at Scottsdale's Museum of the West Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, in Scottsdale, Ariz. The late senator's photographs will be on display in an exhibit next month at the museum. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Alison Goldwater Ross, the granddaughter of former Arizona Sen. Barry Goldwater who is trying to save and digitize her grandfather's photographic archive, unpacks some of her grandfather's framed photographic work at Scottsdale's Museum of the West Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, in Scottsdale, Ariz. The late senator's photographs will be on display in an exhibit next month at the museum. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Tricia Loscher, assistant director and chief curator at Scottsdale's Museum of the West, smiles as she carefully unpacks a framed photograph taken by former Arizona Sen. Barry Goldwater, at the museum Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, in Scottsdale, Ariz. The late senator's photographs will be on display in an exhibit next month at the museum, as his granddaughter Alison Goldwater Ross begins the process of digitizing and saving her grandfather's photographic archive. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Tricia Loscher, assistant director and chief curator at Scottsdale's Museum of the West, carefully unpacks a framed photograph taken by former Arizona Sen. Barry Goldwater, at the museum Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, in Scottsdale, Ariz. The late senator's photographs will be on display in an exhibit next month at the museum, as his granddaughter Alison Goldwater Ross begins the process of digitizing and saving her grandfather's photographic archive. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
This photo courtesy of the Barry & Peggy Goldwater Foundation, a Navajo pony stands near a trading post in photograph taken by Barry Goldwater in 1938 in Tonalea, Ariz. The late Sen. Barry Goldwater’s granddaughter is working to preserve the thousands of images of Arizona landscapes and Native Americans that he created over his lifetime. Twenty years after the Republican icon’s death, Alison Goldwater Ross has formed a foundation to digitize and repair the images. (AP Photo/Barry Goldwater/Courtesy of the Barry & Peggy Goldwater Foundation)
This photo provided by Barry & Peggy Goldwater Foundation, two young Navajo girls, Lillie and Ethel One Salt, tend their sheep in the snow in this photograph entitled "The Shepherdesses," which Barry Goldwater took in 1946 near Navajo Mountain in Arizona. The photograph appeared in 1946 on the cover of Arizona Highways magazine's first all-color issue. The late Sen. Barry Goldwater’s granddaughter is working to preserve the thousands of images of Arizona landscapes and Native Americans that he created over his lifetime. Twenty years after the Republican icon’s death, Alison Goldwater Ross has formed a foundation to digitize and repair the images. (AP Photo/Barry Goldwater/Courtesy of the Barry & Peggy Goldwater Foundation)
In this photograph taken by Barry Goldwater in 1967 in Arizona's Monument Valley, two Navajo sisters ride a horse home in the softening afternoon light. Entitled "Totem Pole & Yei Bichei," the image was in the first group digitized under an effort to save the former late senator's collections of more than 15,000 images, most of them of Arizona landscapes and portraits of Native Americans. The late Sen. Barry Goldwater’s granddaughter is working to preserve the thousands of images of Arizona landscapes and Native Americans that he created over his lifetime. Twenty years after the Republican icon’s death, Alison Goldwater Ross has formed a foundation to digitize and repair the images. (AP Photo/Barry Goldwater/Courtesy of the Barry & Peggy Goldwater Foundation)
This photograph taken by Barry Goldwater in 1948 on the north side of Navajo Mountain in Arizona shows an elderly man sitting cross-legged and illuminated by a shaft of light. The photo was featured in Arizona Highways magazine's July 1952 issue. The late Sen. Barry Goldwater’s granddaughter is working to preserve the thousands of images of Arizona landscapes and Native Americans that he created over his lifetime. Twenty years after the Republican icon’s death, Alison Goldwater Ross has formed a foundation to digitize and repair the images. (AP Photo/Barry Goldwater/Courtesy of the Barry & Peggy Goldwater Foundation)
