Delaware man arrested after chase on I-64

VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) - 39-year-old Victor Serrano of Delaware was arrested after a vehicle chase on I-64 Friday night.
The news release says the Illinois State Police alerted local police Friday night that they were looking for a 2017 Nissan Murano that was driven by Serrano.
Around 8:20 p.m., Trooper Chase Eaton says he saw the vehicle and tried to pull it over on I-64, but Serrano didn’t stop and continued to drive east on I-64 with speeds over 100 mph.
They say Serrano’s vehicle hit stop sticks that were deployed at the 20 mile-marker, but he still continued east before he exited the interstate onto US 41 south.
They say Serrano pulled into a truck parking lot and crashed into another trooper’s patrol car before leaving his vehicle and trying to run away.
Serrano had to be tased before being arrested, according to the news release. He was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.
