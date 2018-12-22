Cool with scattered rain chances

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Our clouds will increase tonight as a weak cold front makes its way toward the Tri-State. That cold front could produce a few showers as it swings through our region tomorrow, but it looks like most of Sunday will be dry. If we do see any rain, it will probably be in the southeastern portion of the Tri-State.
Temperatures will fall into the lower 30s tonight before climbing into the low to mid 40s tomorrow afternoon. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be just a bit warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s both days.
Christmas Eve will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but there is a slight chance of rain on Christmas, mainly in the morning. Some models are showing a few snowflakes could mix in with that rain, but I think we will mostly likely see all rain. Any showers we do see will be fairly scattered and light.
The next big weather maker arrives Thursday and could continue into Friday morning. Rain is likely and some gusty winds are also possible, but I do not expect any severe weather at this time. However, high temperatures will be unseasonably warm in the mid 50s to low 60s for the second half of the week before dropping back into the 40s by next weekend.
