Aces prep for Green Bay

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Aces will be back in action on Saturday afternoon when they host Wisconsin Green Bay.
It’s the final, non-conference home game for Evansville, who comes into this one on a two-game losing streak, falling to Jacksonville State last Saturday and then Murray State on Tuesday.
The Phoenix come to town with a six-and-six record, and have lost three of their last four games.
However, Aces' head coach Walter McCarty says they are certainly no pushover.
The Aces and Green Bay tip off Saturday at 4 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.