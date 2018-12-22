Aces’ annual West Side Night returns Jan. 2

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Aces' annual West Side Night is making a return to kick off the new year.
UE's home game on January 2 against Drake is the date for the fourth annual event.
How it works, is fans can purchase $5 vouchers at a number of west-side businesses, then those vouchers can be redeemed for a $5 ticket to the game at Carson Center or the Ford Center.
Of course, the goal is to get more fans in the stands.
On Thursday, December 27, you can buy one of those vouchers and have coffee and a doughnut with Coach McCarty because he will be at the west-side Donut Bank that morning from 8 to 9.
