Victims share stories of man exposing himself in neighborhood

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - “I look over and I see this guy standing in the bushes and he’s... he’s covered, but he’s exposed down there,” says a victim.
Evansville Police are investigating into several cases of sexual battery in Evansville. Victims telling their story of what is happening.
Police say several incidents have been reported over the past month on the Southeast side. Police say there are two suspects, and they don’t think they are working together.
One of them is exposing himself to victims. The other is touching women.
For the girls we talked with Tuesday, their incident happened exactly one month ago. They tell us they are doing okay now, but every day when they walk to school together they still look for that man.
They are most worried about the young kids that could be next.
“All of our friends that are in this area it’s happened to them too,” says a victim.
The two young women are among at least a handful of Bosse High School students who have seen the unimaginable. They didn’t think much of it when a friend told them she saw a man exposing himself and behaving inappropriately.
“She was kind of like over-dramatizing the situation and then that happened and it was a lot more than what I thought it was going to be,” says a victim.
That changed when it happened to them. On their half-mile walk to school, they noticed the man lurking from behind the bushes of an abandoned house.
“He like kept going at it and talking to us. He said something to me about how I look,” says a victim.
Aside from initial denial, the two tell us they are okay and far more concerned about all the kids in their neighborhood.
“Not even 10 minutes after it happened there were a bunch of little kids walking to their bus stop,” says a victim.
“Immediately I thought of my little sisters that are in middle school and we were like what if that was them in this situation they wouldn’t know what to do they would just freeze up and who knows what would happen," says a victim.
Police say this type of behavior can escalate.
“Whatever they’re doing, if it’s giving them some type of gratification, after a while, they don’t receive that same gratification. They have to do something bigger, something worse, something more shocking,” says Sgt. Jason Cullum with the Evansville Police Department.
In an unconnected case, a second man has been approaching and inappropriately touching women. One of those victims is another friend.
The victims say they have no choice but to keep walking to school.
If this happens to you, Police say the best thing you can do is not to aggravate the men and get away. Call police immediately with as much of a description as possible.
Police have stepped up patrols in the area and say quick reporting will help them catch these men.
