Target employee foils scammer plan, saves elderly woman from spending thousands

The woman was on the phone and that tipped off the cashier who asked the woman about the gift cards she was buying. Ismail said, “The employee at Target I think she suspected that it might have been maybe possibly a scam that was happening and so she asked a few questions and determined that she was being scammed. And the lady actually had the scammers on the phone with her while she was buying the gift cards So the Target employee spoke with them and when she got on the phone they hung up.”