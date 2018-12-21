Target employee foils scammer plan, saves elderly woman from spending thousands

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -A Target employee foils a scam and helps save an elderly woman from spending thousands of dollars. police tell me these scams are becoming all too common.
Moranda Ismail said she was in line at Target when she noticed an elderly woman in front of her buying multiple gift cards each worth a thousand dollars.
The woman was on the phone and that tipped off the cashier who asked the woman about the gift cards she was buying. Ismail said, “The employee at Target I think she suspected that it might have been maybe possibly a scam that was happening and so she asked a few questions and determined that she was being scammed. And the lady actually had the scammers on the phone with her while she was buying the gift cards So the Target employee spoke with them and when she got on the phone they hung up.”
Her questioning completely foiled the scammers who were on the other side of the phone and they weren’t able to get away with the $5,000 in gift cards they had hoped to get.
Police want people to know that no one will ever call and ask you to pay for something via a gift card. Sgt. Jason Cullum with the Evansville Police Department said, “The scammers are persistent and they are willing to get turned down 100 hundred times just to get that one person that is tricked into buying these cards.”
EPD said one of the most common way these scammers are able to fool people especially the elderly is by telling them one of their grandchildren need bailed out of jail. They say It’s important to talk to your family about what to do in these situations.
